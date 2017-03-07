March 7 ABM Industries Inc:

* ABM Industries Inc says ended quarter with total debt, including standby letters of credit, of $443.9 million

* ABM Industries Inc - continues to expect 2017 gaap income from continuing operations of $1.40 to $1.50 per diluted share

* ABM Industries announces results for first quarter fiscal 2017

* ABM Industries Inc- sees adjusted income from continuing operations of $1.80 to $1.90 per diluted share for 2017 fiscal year

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $1.00

* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.31 billion

* ABM Industries Inc says does not anticipate a long term impact to its overall liquidity as a result of pending settlement agreement

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $5.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S