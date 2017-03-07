March 7 ABM Industries Inc:
* ABM Industries Inc says ended quarter with total debt,
including standby letters of credit, of $443.9 million
* ABM Industries Inc - continues to expect 2017 gaap income
from continuing operations of $1.40 to $1.50 per diluted share
* ABM Industries announces results for first quarter fiscal
2017
* ABM Industries Inc- sees adjusted income from continuing
operations of $1.80 to $1.90 per diluted share for 2017 fiscal
year
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28 from continuing
operations
* Q1 loss per share $1.00
* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.31 billion
* ABM Industries Inc says does not anticipate a long term
impact to its overall liquidity as a result of pending
settlement agreement
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.80 to $1.90
from continuing operations
* ABM Industries Inc says continues to expect gaap income
from continuing operations of $1.40 to $1.50 per diluted share
for 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $5.31
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: