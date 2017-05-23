BRIEF-Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
May 23 Abraxas Petroleum Corp
* Abraxas announces acquisition of 2,008 net wolfcamp/bone spring acres
* Abraxas petroleum corp - deal for $22.2 million
* Abraxas petroleum corp - abraxas plans to fund acquisition entirely on company's line of credit with an anticipated closing date in june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.