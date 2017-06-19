June 19 ABSA Bank Ltd:

* Statement in response to public protector’s press conference

* Have not yet received copy of report of public protector’s statement; will consider legal options including seeking a high court review

* "Findings in the provisional report are legally and factually flawed and inaccurate"

* ABSA bank says "firm position that there is no obligation to pay anything to the SA government" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)