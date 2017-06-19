UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 19 ABSA Bank Ltd:
* Statement in response to public protector’s press conference
* Have not yet received copy of report of public protector’s statement; will consider legal options including seeking a high court review
* "Findings in the provisional report are legally and factually flawed and inaccurate"
* ABSA bank says "firm position that there is no obligation to pay anything to the SA government" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)