June 30 Absa Bank Ltd:

* Decided to approach the high court in order to have the report of the public protector that was released on Monday 19 June 2017 reviewed and set aside

* Says the decision is due to the numerous misrepresentations and factual inaccuracies which are used as the basis for its findings

* Respects constitutional institutions and has cooperated with office of public protector during the course of this investigation

* Report leaves Absa with no choice but to seek recourse in courts as provided for by the constitution when affected party disagrees with the findings of public protector

* "office of the public protector appears to have either effectively ignored or misunderstood Absa'S detailed submissions, which were made to it on two occasions"