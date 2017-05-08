BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Absolute Software Corp:
* Absolute reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Absolute Software Corp - qtrly total revenue $23.1 million versus $21.7 million; qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $23.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Absolute software-narrowing fy revenue guidance to lower end of previous guidance range reflecting lower than expected professional services & consumer sales
* Absolute Software Corp - sees fy total revenue is expected to be between $91.4 million and $92.4 million
* Absolute-Expects cash from operating activities, prior to payments for income taxes and reorganization charges, as a percentage of revenue, to be 7% to 9% in fy
* Fy2017 revenue view $92.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing