BRIEF-BNY Mellon increases prime lending rate to 4.25 percent
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Playa Hotels & Resorts NV:
* Abu Dhabi Investment Authority reports passive stake of 6.1 percent in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV as on March 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2ngWQKZ)
June 15 INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA:
* Discussed to invest in shares of Saibollywood Filmcity India upto 55 pct of total equity share capital of Saibollywood Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: