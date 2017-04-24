April 24 IPIC GMTN Ltd

* Conditional settlement with 1MDB and MoF

* Agreement reached between IPIC, Aabar, Minister Of Finance Malaysia and 1MDB that provides for settlement in respect to arbitration proceedings at London Court Of International Arbitration

* Will receive an amount of $602.7 million by 31 July 2017 and a further amount of $602.7 million by 31 December 2017

* Parties have also agreed to enter into good faith discussions in relation to payments made by 1MDB group to certain entities.

* Agreement is conditional on arbitration tribunal making a consent award by 31 May 2017.

* 1MDB and MoF Inc., undertake to IPIC to assume responsibility for all future interest and principal payments under two bonds issued by 1MDB guaranteed by 1MDB and IPIC