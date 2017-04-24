European shares dragged lower by retailers, resource stocks
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
April 24 IPIC GMTN Ltd
* Conditional settlement with 1MDB and MoF
* Agreement reached between IPIC, Aabar, Minister Of Finance Malaysia and 1MDB that provides for settlement in respect to arbitration proceedings at London Court Of International Arbitration
* Will receive an amount of $602.7 million by 31 July 2017 and a further amount of $602.7 million by 31 December 2017
* Parties have also agreed to enter into good faith discussions in relation to payments made by 1MDB group to certain entities.
* Agreement is conditional on arbitration tribunal making a consent award by 31 May 2017.
* 1MDB and MoF Inc., undertake to IPIC to assume responsibility for all future interest and principal payments under two bonds issued by 1MDB guaranteed by 1MDB and IPIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
* Says registers the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with the Spanish market regulator CNMV
NEW YORK, June 15 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose renewable fuel use requirements for 2018 as soon as this week, five sources told Reuters this week, and traders expect no changes to conventional targets and modest increases to biofuel volumes.