July 18 (Reuters) - Abzena Plc:

* ‍Abzena and Telix sign licence agreement for Abzena's prostate-specific membrane antigen antibodies​

* ‍Telix to develop products for imaging and treatment of prostate cancer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)