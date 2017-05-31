BRIEF-Siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 mln
* Siemens ag - siemens provides University of South Carolina with technology grant valued at $628 million
May 31 Acacia Communications Inc
* Acacia Communications provides business update
* Identified a quality issue that it currently believes affects a portion of approximate 1,300 AC400 units and 5,000 CFP units
* Does not believe that products currently being shipped are affected by this quality issue
* Working to estimate cost of remediation efforts and assess impact of issue on its near-term manufacturing capacity
* The 1,300 AC400 units, 5,000 CFP units is manufactured by one of its 3 contract manufacturers over an about four month period
* Is actively working with affected customers to remediate quality issue
* Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers
WASHINGTON, June 21 AT&T Inc was confident it would win regulatory approval for its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc before year's end as the Justice Department continues its review, but was still awaiting details about any final requirements for the deal, a senior executive said.