Feb 23 Acacia Communications Inc-
* Acacia Communications Inc qtrly revenue of $142.4 million,
increased 108% year-over-year
* Acacia Communications Inc qtrly gaap diluted eps of $1.55
* Acacia Communications reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Acacia Communications Inc qtrly non-gaap diluted eps of
$0.94
* Acacia communications inc sees Q1 non-gaap diluted eps $
0.63 to $ 0.70
* Acacia communications inc sees Q1 revenue $ 108.0 million
to $ 114.0 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $139.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $137.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
