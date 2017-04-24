BRIEF-United Airlines expands roles for three memebers of executive leadership team
* Brett Hart will assume newly created position of executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel
April 24 Acacia Research Corp:
* Acacia Research - on April 19, Marvin Key, interim CEO of co notified board of his intent to resign as interim CEO, effective immediately
* On April 19, 2017, board appointed Robert B. Stewart, company's senior vice president, to serve as company's president
* Acacia Research - in his capacity as president, Stewart will be co's principal executive officer until a CEO is identified and appointed by board Source text: (bit.ly/2ps8F3v) Further company coverage:
* Brett Hart will assume newly created position of executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: