BRIEF-Bill Gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
June 6 Acacia Research Corp-
* Acacia subsidiary enters into license agreement with Medtronic, Inc.
* Acacia Research Corp - Acacia Research Group Llc and its unit have entered into a license agreement with Medtronic, Medtronic Vascular Inc
* Acacia Research Corp says agreement resolves litigation that was pending in united states district court for district of Delaware
* Acacia Research Corp - entered into a license agreement covering patents relating to surgical devices
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering