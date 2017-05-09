BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Acadia Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $15.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.2 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.72
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc says plan to advance Alzheimer's disease psychosis (ad psychosis) program into phase III in second half of 2017
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016