9 hours ago
BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.24
July 26, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Acadian Timber Corp

* Acadian Timber Corp. reports second quarter results and changes to management team

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.24

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acadian Timber Corp - ‍Wyatt Hartley will be leaving position of chief financial officer effective July 27, 2017​

* Acadian Timber Corp - ‍Mabel Wong will replace Hartley as Acadian's senior vice-president and chief financial officer​

* Qtrly net sales C$12.63 million versus C$13.66 million

* Acadian Timber Corp - "‍Hardwood Sawtimber markets remain strong and stable and are unaffected by U.S. trade initiatives​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

