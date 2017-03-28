REFILE-BRIEF-Fangda Jinhua Chemical Technology scraps acquisition, to invest in two tech firms
* Says it signs framework agreements to buy stakes in two tech firms for a combined up to 1.1 billion yuan ($161.87 million)
March 28 ACANDO
* ACANDO HAS WON A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH REGION SKÅNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Outfront Media Inc - acquisition of Canadian digital billboard firm, Dynamic Outdoor, From All Vision Llc
* Viasat - received follow-on contract from Lockheed Martin to deliver datalink communications for integration, test phase of U.S. Navy's LRASM program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: