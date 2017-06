May 12 Acasta Enterprises Inc:

* ACASTA ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ECN AVIATION

* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - DEAL FOR US $22.5 MILLION

* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO 2017 EARNINGS

* ACASTA ENTERPRISES - PURCHASE PRICE FOR ECN COMMERCIAL AVIATION PAYABLE BY ISSUANCE OF CLASS B SHARES OF CO AT $10 PER SHARE WITH A ONE YEAR LOCK-UP

* ACASTA ENTERPRISES-STELLWAGEN GROUP HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ECN CAPITAL'S COMMERCIAL AVIATION ADVISORY AND ASSET MANAGEMENT BUSINESS

* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO ENABLE INTERNALIZATION OF AIRCRAFT SERVICING CONTRACTS