BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
May 15 Acasta Enterprises Inc
* Acasta reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.11
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.05
* Acasta Enterprises inc - Acasta has secured financing to fund its $100 million seed investment in stelloan
* Acasta Enterprises - Stelloan will provide senior loan financing for Stellwagen's pipeline of commercial aircraft financing opportunities
* Acasta Enterprises - financing for seed investment provided for under credit facility of up to $150 million obtained from a group of lenders
* Qtrly revenue C$92.97 million versus C$457,000 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
SINGAPORE, June 19 Asian stocks rose on Monday, shaking off Wall Street's subdued performance on Friday, and sterling was steady after a van rammed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, killing at least one person, as markets braced for the start of Brexit talks.