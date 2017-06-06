BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Acasti Pharma Inc:
* Acasti Pharma reports fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial results
Acasti Pharma Inc - net loss for three-month period ended february 28, 2017 was $0.23 loss per share
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources