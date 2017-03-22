BRIEF-Medovex receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX system
* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system
March 23 Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:
* Decided not to oppose Healthe Care Australia's proposed acquisition of Pulse Health
* Found although Mayo and Forster are only private hospitals in Forster-Taree region, 2 hospitals do not compete closely to attract doctors and patients
* ACCC's review also considered potential for Healthe Care to use acquisition of Pulse to increase bargaining power in negotiations with private health insurance funds Source text: (bit.ly/2o6mLmh) Further company coverage:
KAMPALA, June 16 Uganda is planning to send about 1,000 medical workers to Libya, an official said on Friday, a plan criticised by health activists who believe it would further weaken the country's struggling health care system.
PARIS, June 16 Britain's Rolls-Royce would consider entering the market to provide engines for Chinese aircraft makers if the opportunity arises, an executive at the aerospace engineer said on Friday.