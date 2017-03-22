March 23 Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:

* Decided not to oppose Healthe Care Australia's proposed acquisition of Pulse Health

* Found although Mayo and Forster are only private hospitals in Forster-Taree region, 2 hospitals do not compete closely to attract doctors and patients

* ACCC's review also considered potential for Healthe Care to use acquisition of Pulse to increase bargaining power in negotiations with private health insurance funds