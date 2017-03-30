March 31 Australian Competition And Consumer Commission-

* ACCC denies authorisation for banks to collectively bargain with Apple and boycott Apple Pay

* "ACCC is not satisfied, on balance, that the likely benefits from the proposed conduct outweigh the likely detriments"

* "Concerned that the proposed conduct is likely to reduce or distort competition in a number of markets"

* Says banks sought authorisation to bargain with Apple for access to near-field communication (NFC) controller in Iphones, reasonable access terms to App store Source text: (bit.ly/2nB5YZw) Further company coverage: