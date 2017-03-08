UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Australian Competition And Consumer Commission -
* Considers Tabcorp and Tatts primarily compete for online and telephone customers
* Seeking comment on Tabcorp's divestment proposal to sell its queensland electronic gaming machine monitoring business
* ACCC issues statement on proposed merger of tah and tts-axx,tah,tts
* Considers Tabcorp and Tatts primarily compete for online and telephone customers
* ACCC notes there is limited competitive overlap between retail wagering operations of merger parties which are exclusively held in separate states and territories
* ACCC's preliminary view is that proposed merger is likely to lessen competition in supply of monitoring & other services to pokies venues in queensland
* Says, Tabcorp has recently provided ACCC with a divestment proposal to sell its queensland electronic gaming machine monitoring business
* ACCC's final decision will be announced on 4 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources