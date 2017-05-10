EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian stocks rise, led by Embraer; Mexican peso slips

(Adds peso slipping on Fed member comments) June 19 Brazilian stocks rose on Monday, supported by planemaker Embraer SA, while the Mexican peso slipped from a 13-month peak after comments by a Federal Reserve official supported bets of further U.S. interest rate hikes. Embraer SA rose 4.6 percent as traders bet on fresh orders for the jetmaker at the start of the Paris Airshow, the global aviation industry's biggest event. Gains in Brazilian markets were limited due to c