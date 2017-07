July 14 (Reuters) - Italian food service operator IVS Group:

* Italy's pension fund Fondazione Enasarco says accelerated bookbuilding for the sale of its 3.081 percent stake in IVS was priced at 11.93 euros per share

* Enasarco sold all the shares it had in IVS

* Total amount of offering equal to 14.3 million euros

* Banca IMI was sole bookrunner Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)