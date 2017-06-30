June 30 Accelerated Pharma Inc

* Accelerated Pharma Inc now sees IPO of 1.5 million units consisting of common stock and two Series A warrants - sec filing

* Accelerated Pharma Inc says currently expect IPO price per unit to be between $4.00 and $6.00

* Accelerated Pharma says had previously expected IPO of 2.4 million units consisting of common stock and two series a warrants to be priced between $4-$6/unit