PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 8 Acceleron Pharma Inc
* Acceleron pharma reports first quarter 2017 operational and financial results
* Acceleron pharma inc - collaboration revenue for q1 was $3.7 million
* Acceleron pharma inc qtrly loss per share $0.66
* Acceleron pharma inc - plans to initiate luspatercept phase 3 trial in first-line, lower-risk mds in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MB Aerospace Group says signed 10-year contract with United Technologies Corp with potential value of up to $1 billion over life of contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 18 Specialty material company Celanese Corp said on Sunday it agreed with private equity firm Blackstone Group LP to combine their cellulose acetate tow units to form a bigger supplier of the material used in cigarette filters.