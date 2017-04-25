April 25 Accell Group NV:

* Confirms its full year 2017 outlook of an increase in turnover and operational results, barring unforeseen circumstances

* Announces that turnover in the first months of 2017 is at the same level as in 2016

* Appoints Hielke Sybesma, CFO, as interim CEO and interim Chairman of the Executive Board