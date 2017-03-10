UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Accell Group NV:
* FY net income 32.3 million euros ($34.22 million) versus 32.3 million euros year ago
* FY net turnover at 1.05 billion euros, up by 6 percent versus last year
* FY operating result excluding one-off gains and charges 65.9 million euros versus 62.5 million euros year ago
* Proposes optional dividend of 0.72 euros per share, to be paid out in cash or shares
* Expects to see a continued increase in turnover and operational results in 2017, barring unforeseen circumstances
* Targets the following medium-term (five-year) goals: net turnover up to 1.5 billion euros; EBIT-margin at a level of 8 percent; working capital of no more than 25 percent of net turnover; ROCE of more than 15 percent
* The roll-out of the refined strategy to result in extra costs of 20 euros - 30 million euros in the next two to three years
* Expects to see a rise in turnover and operational results in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mHsWQa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources