April 11 Accell Group Nv

* Receives a non-binding offer from Pon Holdings

* The proposal concerns a public offer for all issued and outstanding shares of accell group at an indicative offer price of 32.72 euros ($34.64) per share in cash, including the 2016 proposed dividend of 0.72 euros

* There can be no assurance any transaction will result from these discussions Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)