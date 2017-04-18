April 18 Accend Capital Corp

* Accend Capital to acquire Block 103 iron-ore property from ML Gold

* Accend Capital - in connection with proposed transaction, intends to complete non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million units at price of $0.20/unit

* Accend Capital - entered into LoI effective April 13, under which co agreed to acquire 100 pct of BLock 103 iron ore property from ML Gold Corp