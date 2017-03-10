BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 Accentro Real Estate AG:
* Fiscal year 2017: further EBIT growth expected to reach 34 million euros - 36 million euros
* FY group result increased to 26.5 million euros ($28.07 million)/ distribution of a dividend in the amount of 0.15 euros Source text - bit.ly/2n5UAr6
($1 = 0.9440 euros)
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15