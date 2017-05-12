BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 12 ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
* CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 WAS UP AGAINST THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD TO 3.0 MILLION EUROS (Q1 / 2016: 2.6 MILLION EUROS)
* POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 CONFIRMED
* AT EUR 20.8 MILLION, Q1 GROUP SALES REMAINED STABLE AT THE LEVEL OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S QUARTER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: