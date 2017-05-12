May 12 ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG

* CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 WAS UP AGAINST THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD TO 3.0 MILLION EUROS (Q1 / 2016: 2.6 MILLION EUROS)

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 CONFIRMED

* AT EUR 20.8 MILLION, Q1 GROUP SALES REMAINED STABLE AT THE LEVEL OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S QUARTER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)