BRIEF-Altaba announces preliminary results of tender offer
* Announced preliminary results of modified "Dutch auction" self-tender offer to purchase up to $3 billion shares of common stock
May 7 Accenture Plc:
* Accenture acquires creative and design agencies The Monkeys and Maud to expand its customer experience capabilities in Australia and New Zealand
* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced preliminary results of modified "Dutch auction" self-tender offer to purchase up to $3 billion shares of common stock
PARIS, June 19 Aircraft leasing giant AerCap placed an order worth $8.1 billion at list prices for 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners at the Paris Airshow, in a vote of confidence for long-haul aircraft amid declining orders for many wide-body models.
June 19 U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC on Monday urged the management of Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co to explore alternatives including taking the company private.