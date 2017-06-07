PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 7 Accenture Plc:
* Accenture to acquire Phase One, further enhancing its salesforce capabilities and client innovation in the cloud for federal market
* Financial details are not being disclosed.
* Once acquisition is complete, phase one team will join Accenture Federal Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.
* Home Capital reaches agreement with Berkshire Hathaway for investment of up to C$400 million in common equity and provision of new C$2 billion credit facility