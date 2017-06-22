WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Accenture Plc
* Accenture reports strong third-quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.52 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $8.85 billion to $9.1 billion
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 5 percent to 8 percent in local currency
* Says Accenture updates business outlook for fiscal 2017
* Quarterly new bookings were $9.8 billion, with record consulting bookings of $5.2 billion and outsourcing bookings of $4.6 billion
* Says now expects GAAP operating margin for full fiscal year to be approximately 13.3 percent
* Says for fiscal 2017, company continues to expect operating cash flow to be in range of $4.6 billion to $4.9 billion
* Says outlook for full 2017 fiscal year now assumes that foreign-exchange impact on its results in u.s. Dollars will be negative 1 percent
* Says consulting net revenues for quarter were $4.82 billion, an increase of 4 percent in U.S. dollars
* Quarterly outsourcing net revenues were $4.05 billion, an increase of 6 percent in U.S. dollars and 7 percent in local currency
* Says gross margin for quarter was 32.8 percent, compared with 31.9 percent for Q3 last year
* Says in May 2017, co recorded a settlement charge of approximately $510 million, pre-tax, in connection with termination of its U.S. pension plan
* Q4 revenue view $8.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says now expects FY 2017 diluted GAAP EPS to be in range of $5.37 to $5.44, including $0.47 impact of pension settlement charge
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says excluding settlement charge, company now expects EPS to be in range of $5.84 to $5.91 for 2017
* Says revenues before reimbursements for Q3 of fiscal 2017 were $8.87 billion, compared with $8.43 billion
* Q3 revenue view $8.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.