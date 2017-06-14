BRIEF-Boeing, AerCap announce order for 15 737 max 10s
* Under agreement, AerCap will convert 15 of its current 737 max airplanes into max 10s
June 14 Accenture Plc
* Accenture Plc says will achieve a gender-balanced workforce, with 50 percent women and 50 percent men, by 2025
* Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.