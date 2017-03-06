UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 6 Accor:
* Under a long-term joint venture, both parties intend to collaborate, develop and manage Rixos branded resorts & hotels worldwide
* Upon closing, AccorHotels will own a 50% interest in the joint venture management company
* AccorHotels will integrate in its network 15 iconic hotels located in premium resort markets in Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Russia and Europe and which benefit from strong room rate performance
* AccorHotels says Rixos partnership forms part of its strategy to expand in upmarket/luxury hotels sector
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources