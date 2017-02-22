Feb 22 Accorhotels CEO Sebastien Bazin tells a news conference:

* Expects Ebitda of AccorHotels post Booster plan to double over 5 years - ceo

* CEO says Accorhotels likely to retain around 30 percent of the property assets it plans to sell under Booster plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)