March 8 AccorHotels says in a
statement:
* Accorhotels says selling to SNI Group (Société Nationale
Immobilière - Caisse des dépôts et Consignations group),
aaportfolio of 62 F1 hotels made up of 7 fully-owned hotels and
55 hotels leased from the company Silverstone.
* Accorhotels says plans to become the majority shareholder
of the structure holding the remaining 102 hotel F1 assets. The
deal would be carried out via a share capital increase of 51
million euros.
* This asset restructuring will finance a relaunch plan for
the F1 brand, including a refurbishment program spread over
three years.
