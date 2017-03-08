March 8 AccorHotels says in a statement:

* Accorhotels says selling to SNI Group (Société Nationale Immobilière - Caisse des dépôts et Consignations group), aaportfolio of 62 F1 hotels made up of 7 fully-owned hotels and 55 hotels leased from the company Silverstone.

* Accorhotels says plans to become the majority shareholder of the structure holding the remaining 102 hotel F1 assets. The deal would be carried out via a share capital increase of 51 million euros.

* This asset restructuring will finance a relaunch plan for the F1 brand, including a refurbishment program spread over three years.

