May 5 AccorHotels Annual Shareholders Meeting.

* Accorhotels shareholders reject a proposal blocking the granting of further double-voting rights to long term shareholders.

* Some 52.36 percent of the votes were cast in favour of the proposal at the annual shareholders meeting while the proposal needed a two-thirds majority to be approved.

* A group of 14 shareholders, led by Paris-based investment firm PhiTrust and representing 2.3 percent of AccorHotels's capital, had filed the proposal to block the further granting of double voting rights. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)