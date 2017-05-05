UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 AccorHotels Annual Shareholders Meeting.
* Accorhotels shareholders reject a proposal blocking the granting of further double-voting rights to long term shareholders.
* Some 52.36 percent of the votes were cast in favour of the proposal at the annual shareholders meeting while the proposal needed a two-thirds majority to be approved.
* A group of 14 shareholders, led by Paris-based investment firm PhiTrust and representing 2.3 percent of AccorHotels's capital, had filed the proposal to block the further granting of double voting rights. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources