June 20 Accretive Co Ltd

* Says it will sign an overdraft agreement for 7.5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on June 26

* Says the valid period is from June 30 to Dec. 31

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment and acquisition fund for debts

* Says it will sign a loan agreement with maximum amount 10 billion yen, with parent company Fuyo General Lease Co Ltd , on June 30

* Says the valid period is from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018 (automatically renewed every year)

* Proceeds will be used to develop new business

