BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
March 10 Accuray Inc:
* On March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of January 11, 2016 - sec filing
* Accuray Inc - second amendment requires company to obtain a letter of credit in face amount of $12.5 million for benefit of administrative agent
* Accuray Inc - second amendment makes certain related amendments to debt and lien covenants and financial ratio definitions
* Accuray - second amendment increased interest rate margins under financing agreement by 0.50% until certain specified conditions are met Source text (bit.ly/2m9Wh27) Further company coverage:
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based, stock exchange-traded funds this past week despite market jitters, delivering the most cash to those funds since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Stock ETFs listed in the United States attracted $17.7 billion during the week ended June 14, according to the research service, while their mutual fund counterparts recorde