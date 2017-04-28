BRIEF-Liberty Global says Unitymedia Finance entered financing arrangement
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
April 28 Ace Aviation Holdings Inc:
* Ace Aviation reports 2016 annual results
* Ace's only remaining assets as at April 28, 2017 consist of cash in an aggregate amount of approximately $6.7 million
* Dissolution of Ace will occur by end of Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lantheus HoldingssInc announces public secondary offering by selling stockholders of 3,000,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12