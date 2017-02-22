Huntington Ingalls wins $3 bln Pentagon contract
WASHINGTON, June 16 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc was awarded a $3 billion contract for work on a helicopter assault ship, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.
Feb 22 Ace Hardware Corp
* Ace Hardware reports record revenues, profits and patronage dividend
* Q4 revenue rose 5.8 percent to $1.2 billion
* Ace Hardware Corp - Q4 net income of $21.5 million, an increase of 77.7 percent from last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc was awarded a $3 billion contract for work on a helicopter assault ship, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage:
* Royal Gold Inc - on June 15, 2017, Gordon J. Bogden tendered his resignation from board of directors of Royal Gold Inc effective June 30, 2017