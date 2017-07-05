BRIEF-Vitec Software Group acquires MV-Nordic in Denmark
* REG-VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB: VITEC ACQUIRES MV-NORDIC A/S IN DENMARK
July 5 Ace Technologies Corp :
* Says all of its 17th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on July 5
* Says it has raised 15 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/duKQQc
HONG KONG, July 6 Tencent Holdings' online publishing subsidiary has sought a waiver from Hong Kong listing rules to allow it to withhold shareholding information of some executives, drawing criticism from corporate governance advocates.
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others