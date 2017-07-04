BRIEF-Shenzhen Kingdom Sci-tech gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
July 4 Ace Technologies Corp :
* Says it 17th series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 15 billion won
* Says a 100 percent conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 5,019 won/share
* Says annual coupon rate is 7.5 percent and yield to maturity is 7.5 percent, and conversion period from July 5, 2018 to June 25, 2019
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/euRTkj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it sees H1 net profit up 43.56-66.23 percent y/y at 190-220 million yuan ($27.95-$32.36 million)
