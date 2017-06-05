BRIEF-Clearford says shareholders re-elected 5 incumbent directors included on ballot
* Clearford announces results of shareholder vote and new strategic acquisition business plan
June 5 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals - on June 2, CFO Timothy E. Morris notified co of his resignation from all positions with co effective immediately - SEC filing
* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals - Vincent Angotti, co's chief executive officer, has been appointed to act as interim chief financial officer of co - SEC filing
* Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding
* Says french health system approves reimbursement of qiagen's quantiferon latent tb test