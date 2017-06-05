June 5 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals - on June 2, CFO Timothy E. Morris notified co of his resignation from all positions with co effective immediately - SEC filing

* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals - ‍Vincent Angotti, co's chief executive officer, has been appointed to act as interim chief financial officer of co​ - SEC filing