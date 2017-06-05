BRIEF-Zogenix says FDA granted ZX008 orphan drug designation for LGS
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome
June 5 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2ruEt7F Further company coverage:
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease