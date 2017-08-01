FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reports successful outcome of Zalviso phase 3 IAP312 study on device functionality
August 1, 2017 / 11:43 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reports successful outcome of Zalviso phase 3 IAP312 study on device functionality

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals reports successful outcome of zalviso phase 3 IAP312 study on device functionality

* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals- in study, 2.2% of patients experienced zalviso device error, which was statistically less than 5% limit specified in objectives​

* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc- ‍none of the device errors resulted in an over-dosing event in study​

* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals- ‍Zalviso shown to be well tolerated in study, with nausea, hypotension, vomiting representing most commonly reported adverse events​

* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc- ‍a total of 5 patients experienced serious adverse events, but all were considered unrelated to study drug by investigators​

* Acelrx Pharmaceuticals - intend to submit results, together with earlier phase 3 studies, as part of resubmission of nda to fda by end of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

