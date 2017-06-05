June 5 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation
* Acerus announces NATESTO license agreement with Therios
Healthcare
* Acerus Pharmaceuticals - signing of agreement granting
exclusive right to market NATESTO in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt
to Therios Healthcare
* Acerus Pharmaceuticals - under terms of license & supply
agreement, co will oversee manufacturing of NATESTO and receive
a supply price for product
* Acerus Pharmaceuticals - if regulatory approval is
obtained, NATESTO could potentially be available in Saudi Arabia
as soon as first half of 2018
