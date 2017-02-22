Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Feb 22 Achaogen Inc
* Achaogen Inc says strategic milestone achieved in TDM Assay development
* Achaogen Inc says Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop and then commercialize its assay for measuring concentration of plazomicin
* Achaogen Inc says achieved a strategic milestone in their ongoing efforts to develop an assay enabling therapeutic drug management of plazomicin
* Plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) for plazomicin to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in second half of 2017
* Says also plans to submit a marketing authorization application (MAA) to European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* FJ Capital Management LLC reports 5.16 percent passive stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rEMxzv) Further company coverage: